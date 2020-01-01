Margie Marie Langdon of Sacramento, passed away on December 25, 2019, in Carmichael, she was 92 years old. She was predeceased by husband Ray C. Langdon (1984), they were married for 40 wonderful years. Margie is survived by daughter, Jackie; son, Danny (Patti); and grandsons, Seamus and Sean. She is also survived by brothers Foy and Foster Walker, and several nieces and nephews. Margie was born and raised in Ozone, Arkansas, where she and Ray were married and then moved to California. They settled in Sacramento in 1959 to live and raise their children. She loved her family and loved to entertain in their home. Summer weekends were spent water skiing and camping with family and friends. After Ray's passing, Margie joined a senior group in Carmichael, where she attended weekly dances and gatherings. She was always ready to go shopping, getting dressed up, and truly enjoyed being beautiful. Margie was a kind and lovely woman who will be sadly missed by all that knew her. Services will be held at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, Thursday, January 2, 2020, 12 noon.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 1, 2020