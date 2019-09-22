Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margot Strand Jensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born August 2, 1947, Margot Strand Jensen finally climbed onto a cloud on September 4, 2019. She leaves behind husband, Robert Jensen; son, Gunnar (Kim); daughter, Erika (Alex Lowrie); grandchildren, Elyse & Galen Lowrie; Kate & Dylan Jensen; sister, Judith Strand; and many dear friends and relatives. She was predeceased by her parents, Ray & Marguerite Strand and her brother, Thomas. Margot devoted her life to her family and her creativity. She cared about those less fortunate and was proud of her rehabilitation efforts working as Artist Facilitator with female inmates in a CA state prison and restoring dolls for underprivileged children. Graduating from UC Davis in 1969, Margot exhibited her art throughout the U.S. in galleries, museums and books. Her work was shown in the Smithsonian, the Denver Art Museum, and the White House. Margot lectured, published articles and one of her favorite endeavors was being the curator of art exhibitions in Colorado. In addition to being a visual artist, Margot enjoyed dancing and was a founding member of the Hoofin' High Country Cloggers in Denver. While art was in her soul, her greatest delight was in becoming "Yaya" to her four grandchildren and sharing joyful times together. She enlisted her "Fighting Irish" spirit for strength at many crossroads in her life, especially in the later years when dealing with medical conditions. She fought to the end, finally succumbing to Inherited Cardiomyopathy. Margot and her shadow will be cremated and her ashes scattered in her favorite places.

