Marguerite A. Morrison, age 83 passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 6, 2019 at the University of California Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California. Since August 2018, she resided at Paradise Quality Guest House in Sacramento. Marguerite was born September 22, 1935 in Owatonna, Minnesota, the daughter of John Chester and Mary (Quinn) Morrison. She Graduated from Blooming Prairie High School and joined the Sisters of St. Francis religious community in Rochester, Minnesota. She received her initial nursing degree from the College of Saint Teresa in Winona, Minnesota, obtained a Master's degree in nursing in Detroit, Michigan and worked for many years in the Surgical Department at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. In 1974, Marguerite chose to leave the sisterhood, and moved briefly to Delaware before establishing her lifetime home in Sacramento. During her professional nursing career at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, Marguerite was a highly respected colleague and mentor. She was a force in the development of clinical specialties, including the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit. She retired from Sutter after serving as the Chief Nurse Executive. Following retirement, she volunteered many hours of service to her parish community at St. Paul Catholic Church in Sacramento. Throughout her life, Marguerite loved the companionship of her faithful dogs and had fond memories of time spent at the timeshare in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. She was a gracious hostess, excellent cook, and enjoyed telling stories or playing after dinner games with her guests. Marguerite exemplified the verbal Golden Rule: "If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all". Her warm smile and compassionate personality left a lasting impression with all she encountered. She was a blessing to her family and friends. Marguerite will be greatly missed by her faith-based friend, Judy McGuire of Sacramento, sister-in-law Delores Morrison of Lakeville, Minnesota and lovingly remembered by the families of her sister's nine children Mary, Paul, Marjorie, Karen, Michael, Karol, Jon, Ron, Daniel and her brother's three remaining children Tom, Lynn, David, as well as other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Aileen and Elmer Hansen, brother Alan Morrison and nephew Steven Morrison. A service to honor Marguerite's life of faith will be held at St Paul Catholic Church on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM followed by a reception in the parish hall. A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church.

