Marguerite Harris

Marguerite Juanita Clark Harris passed away peacefully, of natural causes, July 9, at the age of 100. She was born October 14, 1919 in Hutchinson, Kansas, one of 5 children. She married Ora Harris in 1938. They resided in many places, including St. Louis and Sacramento, as they raised their eight children. She and Ora were married 58 years, until his death in 1996. Marguerite had many talents and interests. She was an extraordinary seamstress and a gifted costume designer (her kids always had the best Halloween costumes). She was skilled at cake decorating and proud of the ribbons her cakes won at the California State Fair. She took classes and became skilled in upholstery. After her children were raised, she volunteered at a local hospital and thrift store. She was an avid reader, an enthusiastic traveler, and an entertaining storyteller. She was "Maggie" to her many friends, making new ones everywhere she went. She was "mom" to 8 children she leaves behind: Janice (the late Al) Warner, Gene Harris (Dana), Jerry Harris (the late Madonna), April Harris, Rosemary Hill (Greg), Amy Harris, Pam Harris, and Peggy Harris. She also leaves behind her only living sibling, Merle Palm of Overland Park, Kansas. She was "granny" to 20 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. She was much loved and will be much missed. The family wishes to express gratitude to Marguerite's grand-daughter and grandson-in-law, Jennifer and Edd Ligsay, who were amazing caregivers, providing granny a most loving and comfortable home for her final years. A special thanks also goes out to the nurses, social workers and chaplains from Sutter Hospice who showed so much love and care for Maggie. Donations may be made to Sutter Care at Home, P O Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816.



