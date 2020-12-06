1/2
Mari L. Machtell
1932 - 2020
Mari L. Machtell
January 4, 1932 - November 26, 2020
Carmichael, California - Born January 4, 1932 on a train headed West. The daughter of Robert and Helen Mosley. Most of her formative years were spent in Oregon. In adulthood, she moved to California where she worked and raised her children. She built circuit boards for the BART train system, Aerojet's NIKE missile program, ESS speaker systems, and XLOG oil rigs. Later in life she worked in a group home for children. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, talking with the neighbors, and walking her dog. Over the years she volunteered in the church nursery and helped with vacation bible school. She is survived by her children Linda (Patrick) Shankle, John (Susan) Pease, Greg (Kathy) Miller along with their families; her brothers Gene (Barbara) Johnson and Larry Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell Machtell, sister Delores, brother Glenn, and daughter Debbi. A memorial service will be held at a future date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, Court of Honor, Fair Oaks, CA. Remembrances can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2020.
