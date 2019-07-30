Maria A. Forrest

Obituary
Of Citrus Heights, CA, July 27, 2019, a native of Valencia, Spain, age 86 years. Maria is predeceased by her husband Frank Forrest. She is survived by her children Anna Miller and Tina Karlin, and grandchildren Michael, Allan, and Phillip. Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1PM, with a viewing commencing at 12PM, all at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, 725-2109). Interment following services at Sylvan District Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 30, 2019
