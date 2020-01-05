Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Bierer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sister Maria Bierer IBVM, died on December 29, 2019, at age 86, after several years of living with challenging health issues. Sr. Maria was a member of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary since 1952 and her passion was music and education in all its forms. Sr. Maria started her ministry in education at St. Francis HS in Wheaton IL in 1957. She also earned her Master's Degree in Music and another Master's Degree in Theology. In 1965, Sr. Maria then taught at Loretto High School in Sacramento, CA, where she eventually became Principal until 1982. During that time she produced several musicals noted for their excellence. Then she became Director of Worship for the Diocese of Sacramento from 1983-1993. She returned to the Chicago area to become Director of Development for the IBVMs in the United States. She was elected to the General Council of the IBVMs for the North American Generalate in Toronto and then was elected General Superior in 1999. During her time as General Superior, the North American Branch of the IBVM reunited with the Irish Branch to form the Loretto Branch in 2003. Sr. Maria then went to Rome to serve as a Councilor for the Loretto Branch of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary until 2006. Sr. Maria's wake and funeral will be held at St. John of the Cross, 51st & Wolf Rd. in Western Springs, IL Tuesday, January 7, 2020. The wake will start at 10 AM and the Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 AM. There will be a reception following. Remembrances can be sent to

