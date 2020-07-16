1/
Maria C. Donovan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 7, 2020, in Sacramento. Beloved wife of Denis M. Donovan. Maria was the loving mother of Max Limeberger and Megan Limeberger and daughter of the late Ernestine Torres. Maria was the sister to Petra, Rudy, Ruben, Linda, Elizabeth, Tina, Joseph, Susie, David, Ritchie, and the late Ric. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Maria was a native of Fresno, CA. and a resident of Sacramento for 35 years and was 67 years old. She was recently retired after being a long-time employee of Kaiser. Maria enjoyed many hobbies including dancing, her animals, the outdoors, gardening, and socializing with her many friends. Due to Covid-19, funeral services and interment will be private. Remembrances may be made in her memory to the S.P.C.A. W.F. GORMLEY & SONS, FUNERAL DIRECTORS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved