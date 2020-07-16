July 7, 2020, in Sacramento. Beloved wife of Denis M. Donovan. Maria was the loving mother of Max Limeberger and Megan Limeberger and daughter of the late Ernestine Torres. Maria was the sister to Petra, Rudy, Ruben, Linda, Elizabeth, Tina, Joseph, Susie, David, Ritchie, and the late Ric. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Maria was a native of Fresno, CA. and a resident of Sacramento for 35 years and was 67 years old. She was recently retired after being a long-time employee of Kaiser. Maria enjoyed many hobbies including dancing, her animals, the outdoors, gardening, and socializing with her many friends. Due to Covid-19, funeral services and interment will be private. Remembrances may be made in her memory to the S.P.C.A. W.F. GORMLEY & SONS, FUNERAL DIRECTORS.



