Maria Estella Subia (née Ketcherside) passed away at 1:30 PM on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at the age of 61 following a brief but fierce battle with pancreatic cancer. Services will be held at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, located at 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, CA 95628, at 12 PM on Friday, November 1st. Maria was the eldest of three children born to John and Iphigenia Ketcherside (née Tsoulkas) and was born in Athens, Greece on July 21, 1958. She was a multi-talented artist who loved to paint, draw, sing, and dance. She had a fantastic sense of humor and could inspire smiles with a silly voice just as quickly as she could with the driest sarcasm. Maria met her husband, Richard, in January of 1986. They were married on August 15th, 1986 and had two sons, Anthony and Phillip. As a wife and mother Maria was unparalleled. She was a consummate host and entertainer, whipping up multi-course meals while still taking the time to ensure guestrooms were stocked with cucumber water and truffles. She loved nothing in the world so dearly as her children and grandchildren. She was a dedicated employee of the California Contractors State License Board for over thirty years where she worked tirelessly to prevent the victimization of California consumers as an investigator. During the course of her career she had the honor to be asked to represent the Board as its voice to the public. Her talented vocal work is still used by the Board to this day. Maria joins her father, John, and brother, Andrea. She is survived by her husband Richard; sons, Anthony and Phillip; sister, Elli; mother, Iphigenia; and grandchildren, Hazel and Archer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at

