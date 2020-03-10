Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Gomez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maria was born April 15, 1926 in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 27th, 2020 at the age of 93, in the company of her loving family at home in Sacramento. Born to Refugio and Dolores Gomez, Maria moved to Sacramento in 1950 with sister Tiburcia to help care for her brother Juventino. Working later in cannaries she bought her home with sister Tiburcia. Retired from Campbell Soup in 1989. An avid bowler, gardener and church member (Our Lady of Guadalupe), she was very active and sociable and made many friends. Preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Juventino Gomez, Eulalia Nunez, Margarita Perez, Tiburcia Gomez, Luz G. Salazar, Enedina Vasquez, Guadalupe Munoz-Ledo, Jose Gomez. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Quedamos de encontrarnos otra ves, "si Dios nos da licencia". Mass on Wednesday March 11 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 711 T St. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery

