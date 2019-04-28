Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Helen Pesely. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Helen Pesely passed away peacefully in the early morning of April 14, 2019. She was born on May 2, 1928 in Chicago, IL to George and Isabel (Barnd) Eade, and was the 4th of five siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Maria joined the religious order of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary (IBVM) and took the name Maria Cordis. She taught school in Chicago, Arizona and California. She received her Masters from the University of San Francisco. Mother Maria Cordis taught art at Loretto High School and was principal of Our Lady of the Assumption in the early 1960's. She took a sabbatical from her religious order in the mid-seventies and then chose a new direction in her life. Maria taught at McClaskey School for Adults in Sacramento and Goodwill Industries in the 80's. Maria met John Pesely in the early 1980's. They were married at Our Lady of the Assumption in September 1982. John passed away in January 2007. Maria was an accomplished artist, using oils, watercolors and silk to display her talents. Maria joined Northern California Arts, Inc in 1981 and after winning 20 awards at 20 different art shows, Maria earned her Master Painter Certificate. She also won many awards in the Creative Arts Division of the California State Fair. Maria was one of the founders of the Sacramento Fine Arts Center (1986), Her art and treasured friendships brought her much joy. She leaves behind family and friends, who loved her dearly, especially her Goddaughter Jenny Rikkers and her loving and devoted niece Julie Nelson. We will miss her infectious smile, quick-witted humor and unyielding faith. A special thank you to Sunrise Memory Care of Carmichael for their love and the extraordinary care they gave Maria in her final months. Maria's Memorial Mass will be on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, CA. Rosary will be at 11:00 am followed by the Memorial Mass at 11:30. Reception will be in St John's Hall. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, 7101 Verner Ave, Citrus Heights, CA, May 7th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary Development Office, PO Box 508, Wheaton IL, 60187. Or Front Street Animal Shelter, 2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA 95818. Personal condolences can be made to

