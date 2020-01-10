Guest Book View Sign Service Information Woodland Funeral Chapel 305 Cottonwood St Woodland , CA 95695 (530)-666-4200 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Woodland Funeral Chapel 305 Cottonwood St Woodland , CA 95695 View Map Service 10:30 AM Holy Rosary Church 301 Walnut St Woodland , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maria J. Vasquez (nee Martinez) passed away in the care of her family at her home in Sacramento, CA on January 3rd 2020 at the age of 66. She was born on May 24, 1953 in Capay, CA to Epigmenio and Eloisa Martinez and raised in Woodland, CA. She was the oldest of three siblings. After graduating college, she and Jesse decided to make their home in Sacramento, CA. She had a long career working for Pacific Bell/SBC/AT&T and retired in March 2018 after 29 years of service.She loved to go to the movies, read, attend plays, Betty Boop and the sounds of Motown. She had a big love for travel and had been to many places such as Jamaica, Brazil, Italy and Hawaii. Due to her very warm, loving and caring nature, she collected many friends in her life and she considered them to be family. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Jesse Vasquez, children Alyssa and Eli Vasquez and grandson Mathayus Vasquez. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Her passing leaves a huge void in the hearts and lives of many. A viewing will be held from 6pm to 8pm on Monday 1/13/2020 at Woodland Funeral Chapel 305 Cottonwood St. Woodland, CA 95695. Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on 1/14/2020 at Holy Rosary Church 301 Walnut St. Woodland, CA 95695 with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery.

