Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for María Josefina Lozano Navarro. View Sign

April 15, 2019 Just shy of her 90th birthday, Mar¡a Josefina Lozano Navarro, beloved sister and aunt, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years George L. Navarro, her parents Salvador & Juliana Lozano, brothers Jesus Lozano, Felix Lozano, and Salvador Lozano Jr., and sisters Mar¡a Isabel Lozano, Aurora Steinhauer, Amelia Lozano Gutierrez, Elodia Lozano Delgado, and Eustolia Lozano Flores. She is survived here on earth by her sister Rita Lozano Soucie and numerous nieces and nephews that knew her as Tia Mary or Aunt Mary. Mar¡a was born in Laredo, Texas on May 31, 1929. She attended Martin High School and Laredo Junior College. A gifted soprano, Mar¡a was active in the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church choir during her school years. In addition, Mar¡a sang at major social, political, and patriotic events in the US and Mexico. In 1955, Mar¡a married George Navarro also of Laredo, Texas. Immediately after their wedding, they moved to California to begin their new life. Her beautiful home and patio in Sacramento were the go-to places for fundraisers, meetings, political rallies, birthday parties, and other special events. Mar¡a continued working for AT&T until her retirement after 30+ years of service. She was extremely active throughout her life in civic, political, and Catholic organizations. She received numerous accolades from the Governor of California, the Mayor of Sacramento, CA, the Archdiocese of Sacramento, and La Raza Lawyers Association of California. Mar¡a was a courageous voice for those who needed one including marching with Cesar Chavez on behalf of the United Farm Workers of America. In addition, Mar¡a successfully challenged AT&T in California to promote bilingual services to their customers and to also compensate bilingual employees accordingly. Mar¡a also played a significant role in successfully promoting legislation to enact no smoking laws in private offices and public buildings in California. An author of many poems and books in both English and Spanish, Mar¡a's children's books continue to be enjoyed in bilingual classes around the country. After retirement, the Navarros decided to move to San Antonio to be closer to their families. Mar¡a was a huge proponent of the Spanish language. Although born in Texas, she was most proud of her Mexican heritage. As a proud Mexicana, and fully bilingual, Mar¡a encouraged everyone she met to learn and to speak the Spanish language and to never forget their own heritage. If you had the honor of meeting Mar¡a Navarro, at some point she probably prayed for you, blessed you, and will continue to do so as your guardian angel. Visitation: 6:00-9:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22 with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Sunset NW Funeral Home. Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. (after the closing of the casket) at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Laredo, Texas. Interment follows at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

April 15, 2019 Just shy of her 90th birthday, Mar¡a Josefina Lozano Navarro, beloved sister and aunt, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years George L. Navarro, her parents Salvador & Juliana Lozano, brothers Jesus Lozano, Felix Lozano, and Salvador Lozano Jr., and sisters Mar¡a Isabel Lozano, Aurora Steinhauer, Amelia Lozano Gutierrez, Elodia Lozano Delgado, and Eustolia Lozano Flores. She is survived here on earth by her sister Rita Lozano Soucie and numerous nieces and nephews that knew her as Tia Mary or Aunt Mary. Mar¡a was born in Laredo, Texas on May 31, 1929. She attended Martin High School and Laredo Junior College. A gifted soprano, Mar¡a was active in the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church choir during her school years. In addition, Mar¡a sang at major social, political, and patriotic events in the US and Mexico. In 1955, Mar¡a married George Navarro also of Laredo, Texas. Immediately after their wedding, they moved to California to begin their new life. Her beautiful home and patio in Sacramento were the go-to places for fundraisers, meetings, political rallies, birthday parties, and other special events. Mar¡a continued working for AT&T until her retirement after 30+ years of service. She was extremely active throughout her life in civic, political, and Catholic organizations. She received numerous accolades from the Governor of California, the Mayor of Sacramento, CA, the Archdiocese of Sacramento, and La Raza Lawyers Association of California. Mar¡a was a courageous voice for those who needed one including marching with Cesar Chavez on behalf of the United Farm Workers of America. In addition, Mar¡a successfully challenged AT&T in California to promote bilingual services to their customers and to also compensate bilingual employees accordingly. Mar¡a also played a significant role in successfully promoting legislation to enact no smoking laws in private offices and public buildings in California. An author of many poems and books in both English and Spanish, Mar¡a's children's books continue to be enjoyed in bilingual classes around the country. After retirement, the Navarros decided to move to San Antonio to be closer to their families. Mar¡a was a huge proponent of the Spanish language. Although born in Texas, she was most proud of her Mexican heritage. As a proud Mexicana, and fully bilingual, Mar¡a encouraged everyone she met to learn and to speak the Spanish language and to never forget their own heritage. If you had the honor of meeting Mar¡a Navarro, at some point she probably prayed for you, blessed you, and will continue to do so as your guardian angel. Visitation: 6:00-9:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22 with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Sunset NW Funeral Home. Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. (after the closing of the casket) at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Laredo, Texas. Interment follows at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close