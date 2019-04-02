Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Mercedes Eilhardt. View Sign

Maria Mercedes Eilhardt, lovingly known as Mercy to all her friends and family, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Mercy was born in Sinaloa, Mexico on November 24, 1937, she was 81. Mercy was the loving and devoted wife to Gabriel Eilhardt, until his passing in 2012. Together they had three children and lived a quiet life in Citrus Heights. In 2017, Mercy moved to Placerville to live with her son and daughter-in-law. Mercy was preceded in death by her mother Juanita Jacobo and her father Angel Arragon; her husband Gabriel Eilhardt and their daughter Marguerite. She is survived by her sons Sampson Joseph Eilhardt (Cynthia) of Placerville; George Francis Eilhardt (Tiffany) of Citrus Heights; and eight grand-children and two great-grand-children. She is also survived my Many nieces and nephews from Sacramento to Stockton to Long Beach to Mexico. She was a beloved Tia Mercedes to them all. Services will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Citrus Heights. In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation to a charity in her honor.

