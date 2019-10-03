Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Nuñez Jauregui. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Lord took another Angel to Heaven. Maria Jauregui, went peacefully on Sept 14, 2019, after fighting her battle with bladder cancer. Maria was born in a little rancho called Las Animas in Yahualica, Jalisco and immigrated to the USA in the 1950s to then proudly become a naturalized citizen. Maria was a kind and gentle soul that touched the hearts of everyone she met. She always had a smile along with her cute sense of humor. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Maria was preceded in death by her husband Feliciano Jauregui and sisters Guadalupe, Julia & Sofia. She is survived by her brother Salvador Nuñez; 3 Daughters Margaret Farinias (Benny), Rosie Jauregui, Erlinda Suarez (Ruben); 3 Grandchildren Chano Farinias (Raina), Chantel Bermudez (Tony), Ruben Suarez, Jr; and 8 Great-Grandchildren: Feliciano, Myya, & Victoria Farinias; Malachi, Sage, Logan & Toni Bermudez, and Lana Suarez. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at the graveside of Feliciano Jauregui located at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento followed by a reception (to be announced at the end of the services).

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 3, 2019

