The Lord took another Angel to Heaven. Maria Jauregui, went peacefully on Sept 14, 2019, after fighting her battle with bladder cancer. Maria was born in a little rancho called Las Animas in Yahualica, Jalisco and immigrated to the USA in the 1950s to then proudly become a naturalized citizen. Maria was a kind and gentle soul that touched the hearts of everyone she met. She always had a smile along with her cute sense of humor. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Maria was preceded in death by her husband Feliciano Jauregui and sisters Guadalupe, Julia & Sofia. She is survived by her brother Salvador Nuñez; 3 Daughters Margaret Farinias (Benny), Rosie Jauregui, Erlinda Suarez (Ruben); 3 Grandchildren Chano Farinias (Raina), Chantel Bermudez (Tony), Ruben Suarez, Jr; and 8 Great-Grandchildren: Feliciano, Myya, & Victoria Farinias; Malachi, Sage, Logan & Toni Bermudez, and Lana Suarez. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at the graveside of Feliciano Jauregui located at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento followed by a reception (to be announced at the end of the services).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 3, 2019
