Marian (Buyse) Botha born 3/16/33, age 87, entered the arms of her beloved savior, finally free of Huntington's Disease on 4/6/20 in Carmichael, CA. Born to missionary parents, Leonard and Daphne Buyse, in Congo Africa. She spent a lifetime serving the Lord as a missionary, pastor's wife and RN. Predeceased by her husband, Hans Botha, she is survived by her brother Bob Buyse and her four children; Betty Ann,Derek, Leilani (Dan Dunmoyer) and Erika (Nate Daligcon), as well as 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was laid to rest on 4/17/20 at a small graveside service. Much gratitude to Dr Wheelock and her amazing team at UCDavis HD clinic for their care of our mother. "Mom, may you laugh joyfully, walk easily, engage brightly and rest peacefully...safe in God's arms at last". Totsiens

