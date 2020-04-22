Marian Botha

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Botha.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marian (Buyse) Botha born 3/16/33, age 87, entered the arms of her beloved savior, finally free of Huntington's Disease on 4/6/20 in Carmichael, CA. Born to missionary parents, Leonard and Daphne Buyse, in Congo Africa. She spent a lifetime serving the Lord as a missionary, pastor's wife and RN. Predeceased by her husband, Hans Botha, she is survived by her brother Bob Buyse and her four children; Betty Ann,Derek, Leilani (Dan Dunmoyer) and Erika (Nate Daligcon), as well as 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was laid to rest on 4/17/20 at a small graveside service. Much gratitude to Dr Wheelock and her amazing team at UCDavis HD clinic for their care of our mother. "Mom, may you laugh joyfully, walk easily, engage brightly and rest peacefully...safe in God's arms at last". Totsiens
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.