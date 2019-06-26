On Friday, June 21, 2019, at the age of 87, Marian D. Sibley, wife, mother, and grandmother took her first breath in Heaven. Marian spent 64 years married to Harvey L. Sibley and raised 3 sons and 1 daughter. Marian was a cook for the Sacramento County Probation Department for 25 years, working at the Juvenile Hall, Boy's Ranch, and Girls School. Her passion in life was loving on her family. Marian was preceded in death by her husband Harvey L. Sibley and her son Richard L. Sibley. Marian is survived by her children Robert L. Sibley, Frederick D. Sibley and daughter Vanessa L. Mason, as well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren. A service will be held for Marian on Friday, June 28, 2019 at East Lawn Mortuary in Elk Grove at 10 a.m.

