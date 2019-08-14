Marian L. Damron passed in her home on Aug. 7, 2019. Survived by her son Leonard C. Damron and his wife Patricia, grandson David, his wife Ali, granddaughter Danielle, great grand children Isabella, Aiden and Luke. Her brother Will Eberhardt and nephew Ron Eberhardt reside in her home town of Angels Camp were she will be buried on Aug. 17 before family and close friends. She led an active life most of her 88 years, enjoying art museums, traveling, playing tennis and golf. Her biggest pride was having a family that had a good work ethic. She will be loved and missed by friends and family.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 14, 2019