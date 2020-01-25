Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne Reynolds. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marianne Reynolds passed peacefully on December 26th, 2019, while surrounded by her family. Marianne was born in October 1976 and graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1994. She was very active at the Performing Arts Center as a scene painter and actor. She then attended California State University, Sacramento (CSUS) and graduated in 1999 with a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities. During her schooling, she took a student job working at the CSUS Library. She spent most of her shifts on the reference desk, helping both students and faculty. It was here that she fell in love with the library. Marianne decided to pursue a master's degree in Library Sciences, and graduated from California State University, San Jose in 2005 with a Master of Library and Information Sciences. Shortly afterward, she applied for and was awarded a fellowship at the National Institute of Health in Washington DC, where she would have earned her PHD. Unfortunately, her health declined, and she moved home to Red Bluff to be with family. Marianne loved animals of all kinds. Although she was allergic to cats, she convinced her parents to let her adopt one at an early age. She has always had an animal of some kind in her life- most recently a Russian Dwarf hamster, Beta. Marianne is preceded in death by her mother Linda G. Reynolds. Marianne is survived by her father, Richard H. Reynolds, Aunt Christine Gates, her brother Nathaniel Reynolds and his wife Camille, as well as many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Family & Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Ceremony on Saturday, February 8th from 1-4 pm at 2005 Greystone Ct, Red Bluff CA 96080. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any animal charity.

Marianne Reynolds passed peacefully on December 26th, 2019, while surrounded by her family. Marianne was born in October 1976 and graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1994. She was very active at the Performing Arts Center as a scene painter and actor. She then attended California State University, Sacramento (CSUS) and graduated in 1999 with a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities. During her schooling, she took a student job working at the CSUS Library. She spent most of her shifts on the reference desk, helping both students and faculty. It was here that she fell in love with the library. Marianne decided to pursue a master's degree in Library Sciences, and graduated from California State University, San Jose in 2005 with a Master of Library and Information Sciences. Shortly afterward, she applied for and was awarded a fellowship at the National Institute of Health in Washington DC, where she would have earned her PHD. Unfortunately, her health declined, and she moved home to Red Bluff to be with family. Marianne loved animals of all kinds. Although she was allergic to cats, she convinced her parents to let her adopt one at an early age. She has always had an animal of some kind in her life- most recently a Russian Dwarf hamster, Beta. Marianne is preceded in death by her mother Linda G. Reynolds. Marianne is survived by her father, Richard H. Reynolds, Aunt Christine Gates, her brother Nathaniel Reynolds and his wife Camille, as well as many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Family & Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Ceremony on Saturday, February 8th from 1-4 pm at 2005 Greystone Ct, Red Bluff CA 96080. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any animal charity. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close