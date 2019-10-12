Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne Schirmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marianne Schirmer was born on July 2, 1938 in the town of Ramstein, Germany. Marianne passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Marianne was preceded in death by her loving husband Ken, her sister Lilo, her mother Helene, her father Franz, and her nephew Heinz. She was survived by her children Dean and Janet and her sons, by love, Michael & O'niel. Marianne grew up in Ramstein during World War II and lost her father in the war. Her mother raised her and her two siblings on her own until they reached adulthood. She met her husband Ken when he was stationed in Ramstein and fell in love and began a new chapter of her life with him, traveling the world while raising her two children. She loved sewing, bowling, cruises; enjoying all to their fullest. Later in life she joined the El Dorado stammtisch and found many friends that filled her later years with much joy. Family & friends are invited to a memorial & funeral service on October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary on Greenback Lane. An Interment & Reception will follow the service at Mt. Vernon Mortuary.

