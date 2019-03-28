Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Beckman. View Sign

Marie Beckman passed away on March 23, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Marie was born on July 28, 1946 in San Francisco, CA, daughter of Mary and Alex Zanze. She was raised in Brooklyn but moved to Sacramento as a young girl and attended St. Philomene School, Loretto HS, and CSUS. She briefly lived in Arizona, then moved back to Sacramento with her sons Geoffrey and Ethan, where she lived for the rest of her life. Marie worked for the state of California, and eventually became Chief of Adult Programs branch at the Dept. of Social Services. After retiring, Marie traveled to Ireland, Brazil, Switzerland, France, Spain, Mexico and Argentina. Her final trips involved hunkering down during a hurricane in Mexico and, lastly, an adventure with her son Ethan, with whom she drove across Spain, and ferried to Morocco and traveled to the famed "Blue City." She planned to visit Italy in April with her granddaughter and frequent travel companion, Elaine. Marie was an avid reader, a fan of musicals and movies, a follower of politics, a cook, and made gorgeous quilts for friends and family. She loved puzzles and podcasts, embraced new technology, took daily walks, and always loved a good cocktail. She often visited her grandchildren in Truckee and in New York, which became a second home. Marie generously welcomed people into her life and home, and loved the happy chaos of a house full of children. She is survived by grandchildren Elias, Ezra, Eriah, Elaine, Evann, Samuel, Amelia, Marisa, Hadassah, Emmeline, and Isa; children Geoffrey, Ethan, Jennifer, Rachel, and their spouses, Mary, Sarita, Jose, and Matt; brother David Zanze; many nieces and nephews; beloved friend Kerry and his wife Laurie; mother-in-law Janet Beckman; and many people to whom she was friend, mentor, and lifeline. She is preceded in death by parents Alex and Mary, brother Mathew, and loving husband Vern. Funeral mass will be held for her at 11am on Friday, March 29 at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 28, 2019

