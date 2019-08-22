Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie C. Gross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie C. Gross passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 89. Marie was born on December 30, 1929 in Queens, New York to Lewis and Mary Gross. Marie remained on the East Coast most of her life in the New England and Mid-Atlantic as she worked to complete her studies and advancement in the field of nursing. As a nurse, Marie discovered and challenged herself in many nursing specialties from 'hands on care' as a floor nurse in pediatric and adult med-surgical care in a hospital setting to outpatient and community-based nursing care. Her passion to care for others eventually lead her into an academic nursing teaching position in several universities throughout the Mid-West and California. After many years of teaching in local Sacramento nursing teaching programs, Marie retired. In retirement, Marie took her passion 'to serve others' and worked in a variety of ministries as a parishioner at St. Anthony Parish in the Pocket area of Sacramento for over 25-years. She continued her passion and love for her Catholic faith by participating in the Senior Ministry offering to serve when neededand would gladly do so joyfully with a smile and her heart-warming passion. Marie's charismatic personality and joyful smile will be missed by many, especially her close friends, Joann Akinyele, Sharon White, and Pat Nichols, and her extended family, St. Anthony parishioners. Marie often believed that God provided her with her 'own' family"My St. Anthony Family!" Marie's celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 23rd at St. Anthony Parish, 660 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95831. Funeral Schedule on August 23rd is the following: 1) Visitation Viewing at 9:00am-10:00am; 2) Rosary at 10:00am; and 3) Funeral Mass at 10:30am with a reception to follow in the St. Anthony Memorial Center. Internment Service is at 2:00pm at St. Mary's Cemetery at 6700 21st Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95820 [916.452.4831]. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Marie can be made to St. Anthony Parish toward the Eze Cyprian Ahaneku] Foundation [ECAF], a non-profit foundation that is assisting in the rebuilding of the Sacred Heart Primary School in Imo-State in Nigeria.

