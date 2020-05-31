May 20, 2020 Marie Perino, 88, died in Sunnyvale from complications related to Parkinson's disease. Marie was preceded in death by her husband Joe. She is survived by daughters Cheryl (Vance) and Kathy (Heidi), and grandsons Eliot, William and Zachary. After graduating from Grants Pass High School in Oregon, Marie earned a degree in business from Oregon State College in Corvallis. She later received a graduate degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder. Marie moved to the Sacramento area to begin her teaching career with the Grant Joint Union High School District. She met Joe there and they were married in 1965. Following the birth of her daughters, Marie became a faculty member at American River College, ultimately retiring as the Dean of Business in 1997. Marie and Joe were both active supporters of the Sacramento Symphony and the Sacramento Community Concert Association. In her retirement, she led the Community Concert Association and spent many years volunteering at the California State Railroad Museum. She moved to the Bay Area in 2013 to be closer to daughter Kathy. The family is not scheduling a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marie Perino Business Scholarship at American River College (https://arc.losrios.edu/about-us/support-us/give-online).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 31, 2020.