Marie Carsey passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Beverly, son David, sister Irene, and various family members. She was a very loving mother to her children. A Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00, with a recitation of the rosary at 7 at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA. A Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 also at Nicoletti's. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 7, 2019