"On that bright immortal shore, we will meet to part no more." Marie Katherine Durst passed away in her home on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in Artesia, California on July 18, 1931 to Edward and Lillian Crawford, she worked as a cafeteria baker, cook, and manager in the Grant Union School District for over 25 years. Preceded in death by her devoted husband of 67 years, Ralph Earl, and loving son Danny; sister Thelma and brother Eddie. She is survived by daughters Karen Spence and Sharen Van Kirk; son-in-law Charles Spence; daughter-in-law Nancy Durst; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. An avid lover of books, sports, music, camping, word puzzles, and card games; but above all "Bramin" was most happy and proud during the many days and nights spent surrounded by her adoring family, including so many friends and extended family. She will be sorely missed, but forever fondly remembered. Services to be held at a later date at the East Lawn Cemetery.

