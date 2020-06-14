Marie L. Zumwalt
Marie L. Zumwalt, reached the glorious age of 93. She left her friends and family the morning of June 2nd 2020 to be with her husband Edgar "Bud" Zumwalt who preceded her in death in 2002. Born in Woodland, CA and grew up in Rio Vista, CA. Graduated from University of the Pacific, Stockton in 1948 where she met her husband, Bud. Marie was a loving parent and devoted grammar school teacher of 30 years in the San Juan Unified School District. She was always a lady, enjoyed tending her roses, and recognized as a gracious hostess. Marie was a member of Center Point Community Church, Roseville. She is survived by her daughter Robin Zumwalt-Schwartz and her sister Harrie (Alley) Walker. Interment will be next to her husband at East Lawn Cemetery, East Sacramento. Those who wish to remember Marie in a special way my make donations to the SPCA, 6201 Florin Perkins Road, Sacramento, 95828

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.
