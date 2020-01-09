Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Lawrence Snape. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Aunt Marie at age 95. She was greatly loved and will be terribly missed by her family, her extended Salvation Army family and the many whose lives she touched. Our Aunt Marie was a devout Christian and taught Sunday school class from the age of 14 to nearly the time of her death. She was a member of the Faith Bible Church and for the past 40 years a member of the Salvation Army. Our Aunt Marie always said, "You cannot outgive the Lord" and was a firm believer in helping those in need. She always saw the best in everyone. She set an example to us how to be the best human being we could be. Our Aunt Marie was preceded in death by her first husband Guy Lawrence, her second husband William Snape, and great grandniece. She is survived by her three nephews Duane (Cathy), Bruce (Jacque) and Tony (Toni) Navarra. She is also survived by her great nephews and nieces - Keith, Priscilla, Scott, Paul, Mia, Marcus and four great grandnieces. She is survived by stepchild Beryl, grandchildren Rosalyn and Martin and two great grandchildren. She is survived by many friends whose lives she has impacted, including her best friend, Marion McDermed. Many people were impacted with her living example of Christian Faith. The Memorial Service will be at the Salvation Army at 2550 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA. Friday, January 10th 2020 at 1:00pm Donations to the Salvation Army in lieu of flowers.

