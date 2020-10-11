Marie "Mary" Louise Roberts

May 19, 2020

Sacramento, California - Longtime and beloved Sacramento resident Mary Roberts died peacefully in her sleep just short of her 96th birthday.

Mary had a tenacious spirit even as a young child. Born to French-speaking parents, at age four she rode a farm horse to school, determined to learn to speak English. This unwillingness to be deterred served Mary well throughout her life. She was a hardworking, practical person yet had a loving, compassionate side which endeared her to family and many friends.

Mary was born in Orange County and lived her early life in Bishop, CA. After she graduated from high school in 1941, she married her high school sweetheart, Jim Roberts. After WW II, Jim and Mary settled in Sacramento, raised three children, and built a business. In 1957 they became active members of Fremont Presbyterian Church, spending decades sharing friendships and experiences in their church community.

Mary dedicated herself to the needs of others, volunteering in the church and community. Mary was most proud of her children and being "Aunt Mary" to her nieces and nephews. She spent a lifetime modeling what it is like to care for others.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Elayne Anderson (Randy) of Sacramento, her son, Jim (Tammy) of Foresthill, son-in-law, Bill Davies of Carson City, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her treasured husband, Jim, of 64 years and her loving daughter Cheryl.





