On August 24, Marie Louise Lammerding Schumacher peacefully left this world for well-deserved eternal rest. Born in Sioux City, Iowa on January 17th, 1925, Marie was the oldest of four children born to Fred and Louise Lammerding. Eventually the entire family relocated to northern California. Marie graduated from St. Joseph's Academy and became a noted soprano soloist at numerous choral performances around the Sacramento area in her teenage years and in to her early 20's. At the end of World War II, she met a lanky Navy sailor (and Pearl Harbor survivor) named Bill Schumacher and in a matter of months they were married on December 28th, 1946 at St. Francis Church. After starting their family, Marie went back to school and received a bachelor's degree from Sacramento State and became an elementary school teacher eventually settling into her favorite role of kindergarten teacher. Her final assignment was at David Lubin Elementary where she helped to shape the lives of hundreds of children until her retirement in 1985. Once she and Bill retired, they had goals to meet. They visited every US State Capitol together, every Presidential Library and they traveled the world primarily on cruise ships. Bill and Marie were together 57 years at the time of his death in 2004. In the time since his passing, Marie witnessed the incredible expansion of her family to include 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Marie is preceded in death by her twin brothers Ed and Bob Lammerding and younger sister Monica Semon. She is survived by her four children Thom (and wife Christina) of Bozeman, Montana, Kristin Hill (and husband Jack) of Toledo, Washington, Eric (and wife Laurie) of Elk Grove and Mark (and wife Donna) of Greensboro, North Carolina. We are making plans for May 2021 to celebrate her life when we can once again come together in a meaningful way. In the meantime, since her faith, and her church Sacred Heart, were so important to Marie, please lift a prayer of thanks for her life, a life well lived. We ask that memorial donations be made in her name to Loaves & Fishes https://sacloaves.org