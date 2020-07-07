Born Oct. 12,1926 in St. Helena, CA; passed away June 23, 2020 in Fair Oaks, CA. She was preceded in death by John, her loving husband of 52 years. Marie is survived by her son John, daughter -inlaw Laura, daughter Karolyn, and adored granddaughter Lauren. Marie was raised in Napa, California and was an active member of the 4 H Club. After graduating from Napa High School in 1944, she received an Associate of Arts Degree from Napa Community College in 1946. She went on to study at California State University, San Francisco and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education in 1948. She taught 5th grade from 1948-1954 in the Napa Unified School District. In 1952, Marie had the wonderful opportunity to live abroad and serve for six months as an International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE) Good Will Ambassador to Austria through the National 4 H Club Foundation. Upon returning to the states, Marie gave many speeches and slide presentations throughout California to promote goodwill between the countries. She also received her Master of Arts Degree from California State University, San Francisco. From 1954-1960 Marie taught 5th grade as a demonstration teacher at the California State University at San Francisco, and also as a university instructor in Social Studies and Language Arts methods courses. During that time she married John and they settled into life in the Bay Area. Marie took a break from teaching to be a mother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, finding superb deals at Macy's, and being "Aunt Mimi" to many children in her Fair Oaks neighborhood. In 1972 Marie returned to teaching in the San Juan Unified School District. Her students will remember that Mrs. Lofgren especially loved teaching writing and art. She retired from Northridge Elementary in 1987 but didn't stay retired for long. She began working as a supervisor for student teachers at California State University, Sacramento. Helping to guide future teachers was one of the most rewarding parts of her career. Marie was also one of the founders of a scholarship committee through the California Retired Teachers Association. Remembrances in Marie's name may be sent to the Scholarship Foundation CalRTA Division 75- CA Retired Teacher's Association P.O. Box 2556 Fair Oaks, CA 95628. At this time it is unclear if we will be able to have a memorial service. So if you knew her, raise a glass to Marie in celebration of a life well lived!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store