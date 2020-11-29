Marie Martin
June 5, 1921 - November 21, 2020
Sacramento, California - Marie Elizabeth Cardoza Martin passed away from complications due to Covid-19 on November 21, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born June 5, 1921 in Tranquility CA, the daughter of Paulino Souza and Celestine (Coehlo) Cardoza.
After high school Marie attended Merced Business college and worked for many years as an office manager for various companies. She owned two businesses including her own janitorial service in the 1980's and 1990's. In 1952 she married Edward Morgan Martin Sr. and they settled in the San Francisco Bay Area. They were married for 41 years until Edward's death in 1993. She was sharp and funny, wise and warm, able to make fast friends with everyone she met. She was renowned for her snickerdoodles, read voraciously, and insisted on living independently until well into her nineties.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brothers Francis and Manuel. Surviving are her sister Alyce Kelley of Merced, sister-in-law Laverne Cardoza of Los Banos; son Edward Martin (Sara) of Modesto; daughters Celeste Marx (Stephen) of Berkeley; Michele Martin (Susan) of Sacramento; and Lynette Blake (Gregg) of Roseville; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Emily, Lauren, Alexander, Eddie, Jordan and Kaitlyn; six great grandchildren, Ashley, Aden, Kyle, Jacobo, Christopher and Oscar.
Memorial services are pending due to the pandemic. Interment will be with her late husband at Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno, California.
Remembrances can be made to San Damiano Retreat, Danville, CA www.sandamiano.org