1/
Marie Martin
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Martin
June 5, 1921 - November 21, 2020
Sacramento, California - Marie Elizabeth Cardoza Martin passed away from complications due to Covid-19 on November 21, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born June 5, 1921 in Tranquility CA, the daughter of Paulino Souza and Celestine (Coehlo) Cardoza.
After high school Marie attended Merced Business college and worked for many years as an office manager for various companies. She owned two businesses including her own janitorial service in the 1980's and 1990's. In 1952 she married Edward Morgan Martin Sr. and they settled in the San Francisco Bay Area. They were married for 41 years until Edward's death in 1993. She was sharp and funny, wise and warm, able to make fast friends with everyone she met. She was renowned for her snickerdoodles, read voraciously, and insisted on living independently until well into her nineties.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brothers Francis and Manuel. Surviving are her sister Alyce Kelley of Merced, sister-in-law Laverne Cardoza of Los Banos; son Edward Martin (Sara) of Modesto; daughters Celeste Marx (Stephen) of Berkeley; Michele Martin (Susan) of Sacramento; and Lynette Blake (Gregg) of Roseville; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Emily, Lauren, Alexander, Eddie, Jordan and Kaitlyn; six great grandchildren, Ashley, Aden, Kyle, Jacobo, Christopher and Oscar.
Memorial services are pending due to the pandemic. Interment will be with her late husband at Golden Gate National Cemetery, San Bruno, California.
Remembrances can be made to San Damiano Retreat, Danville, CA www.sandamiano.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Cremation & Funeral Ctr Roseville
1141 Smith Ln Ste 4
Roseville, CA 95661
(916) 988-2740
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved