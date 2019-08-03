Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Morford Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we had to say goodbye to our mother, grandmother, and friend, Marie Morford Johnson on Thursday, July 25th. She died peacefully in her home in Gold River, Ca. Marie was born on January 28th, 1932 in Pittsburg, CA. She lived most of her young life in the East Bay Area, going to business school in Berkeley, Ca. She met her first husband Ormond Morford and subsequently had three children, Richard, Susan and Joanne. They lived in Woodland for a short while then moved to Carmichael, where she and Ormond opened up a pharmacy called Corner Drug Store. Marie worked as the bookkeeper for the business and Ormond was the pharmacist. After many years of marriage, Marie and Ormond separated and eventually divorced. Marie then went on to become a successful business woman, starting and owning a bridal shop called The Bride's Nest in Carmichael. She devoted many years to the business, meeting new friends and other business associates. She and her staff were instrumental in establishing bridal shows in the Sacramento area. It was then that she reconnected with an old friend, Doug Johnson. They were later married in 1989. They lived happily in Gold River until his death in 2009. Marie enjoyed organizing family vacations to ocean retreats, especially at Pajaro Dunes in the Monterey Peninsula. She would play endless hours of Rummikub and 31, which she usually was the winner. These were special times with her family. Marie had many friends to share her life adventures with. She loved to play bridge and Mahjong with her devoted friends in Gold River. She loved to travel, watch the Giants games, cook and enjoy her beautiful backyard. She was known to be an awesome cook, making spaghetti and meatballs, almond brittle, almond candy, pineapple upside down cake, and other delicious food. She shared the many treats with her friends and family. She was a kind, caring, and independent person. We adored her. She will be truly missed by all those left behind. Marie is survived by her three children and spouses, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and two great-grandchildren on the way. Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, August 17th at 11:30 am at North Ridge Country Club, 7600 Madison Ave, Fair Oaks, 95628. Please RSVP to Susan either by phone or text at 916-972-1050. In leu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Mercy Hospice, or .

It is with great sadness that we had to say goodbye to our mother, grandmother, and friend, Marie Morford Johnson on Thursday, July 25th. She died peacefully in her home in Gold River, Ca. Marie was born on January 28th, 1932 in Pittsburg, CA. She lived most of her young life in the East Bay Area, going to business school in Berkeley, Ca. She met her first husband Ormond Morford and subsequently had three children, Richard, Susan and Joanne. They lived in Woodland for a short while then moved to Carmichael, where she and Ormond opened up a pharmacy called Corner Drug Store. Marie worked as the bookkeeper for the business and Ormond was the pharmacist. After many years of marriage, Marie and Ormond separated and eventually divorced. Marie then went on to become a successful business woman, starting and owning a bridal shop called The Bride's Nest in Carmichael. She devoted many years to the business, meeting new friends and other business associates. She and her staff were instrumental in establishing bridal shows in the Sacramento area. It was then that she reconnected with an old friend, Doug Johnson. They were later married in 1989. They lived happily in Gold River until his death in 2009. Marie enjoyed organizing family vacations to ocean retreats, especially at Pajaro Dunes in the Monterey Peninsula. She would play endless hours of Rummikub and 31, which she usually was the winner. These were special times with her family. Marie had many friends to share her life adventures with. She loved to play bridge and Mahjong with her devoted friends in Gold River. She loved to travel, watch the Giants games, cook and enjoy her beautiful backyard. She was known to be an awesome cook, making spaghetti and meatballs, almond brittle, almond candy, pineapple upside down cake, and other delicious food. She shared the many treats with her friends and family. She was a kind, caring, and independent person. We adored her. She will be truly missed by all those left behind. Marie is survived by her three children and spouses, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and two great-grandchildren on the way. Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, August 17th at 11:30 am at North Ridge Country Club, 7600 Madison Ave, Fair Oaks, 95628. Please RSVP to Susan either by phone or text at 916-972-1050. In leu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Mercy Hospice, or . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.