June 17, 1921 March 3, 2020 Marie Orpha Lee (Orphie) Tirapelle passed away at New West Haven Assisted Living in Cameron Park, on March 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones and under the care of Hospice. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 9 th at Chapel of the Pines 2855 Cold Springs Rd Placerville, CA 95667 from 4:00 6:00 PM and Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 3109 Sacramento St Placerville, CA 95667 on Tuesday, March 10th at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Snowline Hospice 6520 Pleasant Valley Rd Diamond Springs, CA 95619 or St. Patrick's Catholic Church Ladies Society.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2020