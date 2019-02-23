Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Otis. View Sign

Marie Otis passed away peacefully on February 13th, 2019 at the age of 99. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Charles Otis and Grandson Richard Davidson. Marie is survived by her two daughters Raydene Anderson (Wayne) and Carolyn Otis (Noni), her grandson Scott Davidson and her great grandsons Shawn Davidson, Brett Rechtfertig and great granddaughter Jessalynn Rechtfertig. For 20 years, Marie and Charles traveled all over the United States and Canada in their RV. Marie enjoyed watching ice skating, bowling, golf, the Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune, Marie had a great life almost reaching the 100-year milestone. She will be missed by her family and friends. Per Marie's request there will be no service.

