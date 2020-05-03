Marie R. Johnson
Marie Rowberry Johnson was born on March 5, 1932 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Arthur Leroy Rowberry and Violet Klossner. She passed away on April 27, 2020 in Hurricane, Utah at the age of 88. Marie was married to Arnold Alfred Johnson on September 1, 1951, for 68 years; with Arnold passing before her last year in June of 2019. She is survived by four children Mark Arnold Johnson, Cynthia Eileen Poppe, Grant Phillip Johnson, and Bryce Andrew Johnson. She was greatly blessed to be a Grandmother of 28, and a Great Grandmother of 63. A private visitation will take place on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 9:30AM - 10AM at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA; 916-725-2109), with the service commencing at 10AM (10 people or less due to Covid-19 restrictions). Interment at Fair Oaks Cemetery.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
(916) 725-2109
