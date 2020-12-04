Marie Sandra Donnelly

May 26, 1931 - November 30, 2020

Sacramento, California -

Born on May 26, 1931, Marie "Molly" Donnelly (née Terribile) was a native and lifelong Sacramentan. A proud Italian-American, she was the daughter of Mary and Anthony Terribile, who were born in Naples and Sicily, respectively. Molly was raised in the 2600 block of S Street in the Midtown neighborhood of Sacramento where old country Italian and Croatian families settled. Raised a Catholic, Molly graduated from St. Francis High School where she made lifelong friends that included Annette West, Marilyn Keany and Jackie Wild. In 1953, she married James Donnelly (deceased), with whom she had seven children. Molly and James remained married for over 40 years until his death in 1995.

Always a working woman, Molly, at age 16, first worked at the McClatchy Library on 22nd Street. During her marriage she briefly worked at the Sacramento Army Depo. Then, starting in 1967, she began working at The Sacramento Bee in the classified advertising department where she remained for over thirty years. Her job at The Bee brought her immense pride and joy, allowing her to help support her family while raising her children. She loved her time at the Bee and had great respect for the McClatchy family. She continued to read the print edition of the Bee every day until shortly before her death.

Molly loved her children dearly and always supported them in whatever endeavor they chose. She enriched their lives by introducing them to the arts and joined them as a young mother in celebrating the British Invasion and especially the Beatles. Her free spirited personality always made her home open to her children's friends.

Molly's love for her children carried over to her grandchildren as well. She was always there to help babysit, attend their activities and support them in any way she could, even if it meant joyriding with her granddaughter cutting school one day.

Molly loved the opera and especially Luciano Pavarotti. Her passion caused her to become a benefactor to KVIE and the arts. In her spare time she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, crocheting, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Molly passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020, in Sacramento. She is survived by six of her children, Monica (Joe Babich), Christopher, Anthony (Pat Tweet), Mary, Joseph (Deborah Lane), and James; brother Raymond Terribile; sister-in-law Barbara Terribile; grandchildren Rosemary Babich Livaich (Joe Livaich), Nora Babich, Georgia Babich Milicevic (Marko Milicevic), Anton Babich (Elizabeth Enea) and Chalon Moon; and, great-grandchildren Ante Livaich, Flora Livaich, Roko Milicevic and Marta Milicevic. She was predeceased by her husband James Donnelly, parents Mary and Anthony Terribile, brother Frank Terribile, and son Peter Donnelly.

Molly's family would like to especially thank the staff at Sherwood Healthcare Center for the compassionate and unconditional care they provided Molly during the past two years.

A private family Rosary and burial will be held. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.





