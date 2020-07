Or Copy this URL to Share

On Tuesday July 14, 2020, in Sacramento, CA., Marie Springs ended her journey on earth. Ms. Springs was raised in the Washington, DC area, and prior to moving to Sacramento in 1992, she lived in Westmoreland, Jamaica. Two children preceded her in death; Richard James and Malik El-Obar. She leaves eight surviving children; Renaldo, Ada, David, Juan, Rico, Lisa, Nicolas, Melissa, and a host of grand- children, and great-grandchildren.



