Marie Suzanne Macaulay passed away after a short illness at age 92 on January 28, 2020 in Sacramento. She lived a long and happy life. Family members and friends who were left with great memories of a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was very active in the community for many years, but bridge was her passion. She was a gracious host and partner for weekly bridge games, and went to many tournaments over 50 years. Marie was married twice: first to husband Donald Stuart Macaulay for 54 years. They had 3 boys: Steve, Mike and Stuart. Several years after Don died, she married Monrad Monsen. They were married almost 10 years when Monrad died in 2016. Marie was preceded in death by son Stuart and daughter-in-law Joanie (Mike's wife). She is survived by sons Steve (and wife Terry) and Mike, grandchildren Kristen Martin, Scott Macaulay (and wife Courtney), Charlotte Radmilovic (and husband Phil) and Sarah Macaulay, and great grandchildren Benjamin Martin, Logan Macaulay and Bodhi Macaulay. She is also survived by her niece Jackie Chernoh, her husband Dennis, their sons and their families. She is also remembered by Monrad's immediate and extended family. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

Marie Suzanne Macaulay passed away after a short illness at age 92 on January 28, 2020 in Sacramento. She lived a long and happy life. Family members and friends who were left with great memories of a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was very active in the community for many years, but bridge was her passion. She was a gracious host and partner for weekly bridge games, and went to many tournaments over 50 years. Marie was married twice: first to husband Donald Stuart Macaulay for 54 years. They had 3 boys: Steve, Mike and Stuart. Several years after Don died, she married Monrad Monsen. They were married almost 10 years when Monrad died in 2016. Marie was preceded in death by son Stuart and daughter-in-law Joanie (Mike's wife). She is survived by sons Steve (and wife Terry) and Mike, grandchildren Kristen Martin, Scott Macaulay (and wife Courtney), Charlotte Radmilovic (and husband Phil) and Sarah Macaulay, and great grandchildren Benjamin Martin, Logan Macaulay and Bodhi Macaulay. She is also survived by her niece Jackie Chernoh, her husband Dennis, their sons and their families. She is also remembered by Monrad's immediate and extended family. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 4, 2020

