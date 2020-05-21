Mariel Jean Wosepka, born in Hampton Iowa in 1931, was almost 90 yrs old when she left this earth on May 14, 2020, to go home to be with her heavenly Father, and Savior Jesus Christ. She is preceeded in death by her parents, Lester and Pearl Garrison, and brothers Don and Bob. Mariel was married for 64 yrs to Lyle (Skip) Wosepka, who passed in 2012. She was a woman who loved God and Jesus, and loved encouraging others to know Him and follow Him. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, and always made time to listen, and encourage. Through her warm hospitality, writings, generosity, and kindness, she touched the lives of so many people in a positive way. She is survived by her son Lyle Wosepka and wife Jean, her daughter Linda Gaukroger and husband Jim, 4 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, special niece, nephew and cousin, and "adopted" grandchildren. To our beloved Mom, Granny, aunt, cousin, and sister in Christ; We love you, and we will miss you more than you imagined. 2 Timothy 4:7 " I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."



