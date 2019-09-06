Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilee H. Denio. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 Marilee Helen Denio, beloved matriarch and co-founder of Denio's Farmers Market & Swap Meet, passed away peacefully at the age of 94 in the comfort of her Roseville home. She was born in Lovelock, Nevada. After high school Marilee went on to earn a degree in Business from UCLA. While working in the Sacramento area she met and fell in love with an interesting and unconventional produce hauler by the name of Jim Denio. The two were married in an intimate ceremony in March of 1947. Armed with the foundation of Marilee's business studies and Jim's dynamic and natural talent for turning a profit, Denio's Farmer's Market was opened in May of that same year. Family came soon after with the births of their children, Christine, Kathy, Ken and Tom. Early years were spent buying and selling produce throughout the state of California helping to build their growing family business. Marilee was content as the quiet partner, handling all accounting and paperwork aspects while Jim utilized his gift of industry to earn the respect of customers and vendors alike. Their individual talents and mutual admiration provided them success both personally and professionally. Marilee was a shrewd business woman but first and foremost she was a wonderful mother. She loved ranch life and passed on her love of animals and horseback riding to all of her children. Most evenings were spent listening to her play classical piano or to her animatedly reading aloud the children's favorite books. In 1961, Marilee and Jim's love of travel led to an epic six month adventure around the world with their four children. It remained a lifelong passion and even following Jim's passing in January of 2000 she orchestrated family trips like rafting down the Colorado River and cruises to the Caribbean. She and her close friend Bunny chaperoned all of her grandchildren for a few weeks in Truckee every summer. She was a wonderful friend, a dedicated wife and business partner, a loving mother and doting grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. Marilee was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her daughter Christine Fredrickson, her son Tom, and her grandson Jeff Filipponi. She is survived by son-in-law John Fredrickson (Christine), daughter Kathleen Filipponi (Doug), son Ken Denio (Georgia), and daughter-in-law Mary Denio Elliot (Charlie). As well as grandchildren Amy Rivera (Carlo), Erin Holland (Judah), Greg Fredrickson (Tiffany), Kristin Burtness (Matt), Eric Denio (Jaime), Tracie Denio Kerby (David), and Richard Denio (Taylor), as well as eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Per Marilee's wishes there will be no funeral service. Donations in Marilee's name may be made to: Hospice, , or of Northern California.

