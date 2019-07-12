Marilou Polkkighorne entered into rest September 28, 2018 in La Grande, Oregon. Born to Ann and Bill Lloyd on July 18,1944. Marilou is survived by loving husband Samuel Polkinghorne daughters, Theresa Polkinghorne, and Heidi (Polkinhorne) Smith eight grandchildren and sisters, Kathleen Lloyd and Diane Lehre Marilou worked and retired from over thirty years with the Los Rios school district as an accountant. She will be remembered for her kindness and gentle spirit. A loving wife and mother, she will be in our hearts forever. A celebration of life is being held in La Grande Oregon. July 18, 2019.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 12, 2019