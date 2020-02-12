Marilyn A. Banks became absent from the body and face to face with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020. Marilyn was a long time resident of Stockton and Sacramento, Ca. She worked as a Teacher's Aide later becoming co-owner and Vice President of Banks Outdoor Products in Sula, Mt. She was an amazing wife and mother and was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert, her 7 children, a brother, 14 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. A Celebration of her Life will take place at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Grace Doctrine Church 1821 S. River Rd. St. Charles, MO 63303 . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 12, 2020