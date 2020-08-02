On July 24th, after nearly 91 years of a remarkable life, Marilyn Jones was peacefully united with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by her family. Her husband and soul mate, Everett, passed away 20 years ago. She leaves behind her 4 children Dave Jones (Diane), Paul Jones (Linda), Jennifer Sorenson (Jeff), and Jeffrey Jones (Gaylene), 10 grandchildren,18 great grandchildren, her sister Geneva Pratt, several nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends. Marilyn was born on August 25, 1929, in Monterey, to Christian and Doris Andersen. She was the eldest sister to Erik, Anita and Geneva. She graduated high school and Mount Saint Mary's Business School in Grass Valley. She met her husband of 52 years while attending church at Emmanuel Episcopal in Grass Valley. Marilyn's family and church were her foremost priorities. She was involved in youth organizations, including Boy Scouts, Job's Daughters, Little League and many others. She was also involved with St. Margaret's Guild, Gifts of the Heart, American Legion Auxiliary in Grass Valley and was also an honorary life time member of the PTA. She had a love of the theater and truly enjoyed working behind the set and on stage with SMAG, (Saint Michael's Actor's Guild). Marilyn and Everett traveled to every state capital in the USA, visited most of the National Parks, toured Europe, (to see their home roots) and had extended trips to Canada and Mexico. They were also honored to have a personal tour of the White House by First Lady Nancy Reagan. Marilyn was an amazing lady. She was outgoing, hard to keep up with, had a great sense of humor and was fun to be around. She made a positive impact on many lives. A memorial will be planned at a later date due to the Covid-19 Virus.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store