Marilyn Ann Casteel of Elk Grove, CA passed away on July 31,2019 with her family at her side. Born Marilyn Ann Cardoza on Dec 28,1939, in Stockton CA. She was raised in Tracey, CA with many cousins, by her Grandparents. She leaves behind her husband Darrell of 59 years, Daughter Laura and her husband Jeff, son David and his wife Debbie, Grandsons Phillip and his wife Tiffany, Timothy, Kristofer, Nickolas, Joshua, Conor, Jeremy. Great Granddaughters Laila and Madison. Marilyn was the happiest with a house filled with family and friends. Service will at St. Maria Goretti, Elk Grove on August 16th.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 11, 2019