Marilyn Ann Mocerin, 86, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Marilyn was born in Chicago, Illinois to Marshal and Rose (Kimlicka) Payne on March 5, 1933. Marilyn met Richard when she was 10 and he was 13; they married on December 29, 1951 and had three children: Cheryl (Gary) Mello, Rick (Terry) Mocerin, Sue (Gary) Halverson. Marilyn had 4 grandchildren: Nicole (Jasen) Ball, Matt Mello, Kevin and Michael Halverson; and 3 great granddaughters - Maddy, Lucy and Claire Ball. Marilyn retired as a supervisor from Sacramento County after 25 years of service. She loved to travel, play cards, garden, bake, cook and paint. Her best years were with the love of her life, Richard, who preceded Mom in death after being married 60 years. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St Ignatius Loyola Church, 3235 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825.

