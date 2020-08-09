Marilyn Argentine passed away on August 1, 2020 in Roseville, California at the age of 89. At her side that evening was her son Michael along with his wife Cheryl of Roseville, and son Alan of Folsom, California. She is survived by her sons, Michael and Alan, her grand-daughter Marrie, Marrie's husband Jack and great grand-daughters, Paxton and Ripley. Meanwhile, Anthony, her husband of 62 years passed-away in January of 2013. Marilyn was born in Oneida, New York on March 23, 1931 and was a graduate of Oneida High School. She relocated to the Sacramento area with her family in 1965. She was employed by Pacific Bell as a Traffic Operations Manager until she retired. Marilyn was known for her intelligence, and calm demeanor. She also enjoyed reading, jewelry making, stitching, keeping in touch with her family, neighbors, childhood classmates and sharing recipes with her sister-in-law Manna. Most of all, she loved visiting with her grand-daughter and great grand-children. Based on her wishes there will be no memorial or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Placer County SPCA in her memory.



