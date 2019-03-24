Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn B. (Robinson) Pilliken. View Sign

Marilyn Pilliken of Franklin, CA. Passed away peacefully with her partner Ken Prust at her side. She is survived by her son Mike Pilliken, grandson Tom Pilliken and his partner Katie Naster and great granddaughter Indiana Pilliken and grandson Tyler Pilliken. She was raised on a small ranch in Hood, CA. Attended Courtland Elementary School and High School. She attended Sacramento City College and received a degree in accounting. She worked at Stillwater Orchards in Hood, CA for 24 years. After a couple of short-term jobs she didn't care for, she went to work for Devine & Son Trucking and which was later called Jay Dee Transport as full time Office Manager for 27 years and was forced to retire when they went out of business. She worked as a cowboy in the Kern River Country when she was young. She was raised around horses and had them in her life until she passed, she was a successful big game hunter and spent every fall hunting in California and many other western states. She loved and drove her Corvettes and her license plate Classy M told it all. She was one classy gal. A celebration of her life will be held on April 13th at 1:00 PM at the Van Steyn Ranch, 11146 Ed Rau Road, Elk Grove, CA 95757. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Project ride in Elk Grove, CA.

Marilyn Pilliken of Franklin, CA. Passed away peacefully with her partner Ken Prust at her side. She is survived by her son Mike Pilliken, grandson Tom Pilliken and his partner Katie Naster and great granddaughter Indiana Pilliken and grandson Tyler Pilliken. She was raised on a small ranch in Hood, CA. Attended Courtland Elementary School and High School. She attended Sacramento City College and received a degree in accounting. She worked at Stillwater Orchards in Hood, CA for 24 years. After a couple of short-term jobs she didn't care for, she went to work for Devine & Son Trucking and which was later called Jay Dee Transport as full time Office Manager for 27 years and was forced to retire when they went out of business. She worked as a cowboy in the Kern River Country when she was young. She was raised around horses and had them in her life until she passed, she was a successful big game hunter and spent every fall hunting in California and many other western states. She loved and drove her Corvettes and her license plate Classy M told it all. She was one classy gal. A celebration of her life will be held on April 13th at 1:00 PM at the Van Steyn Ranch, 11146 Ed Rau Road, Elk Grove, CA 95757. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Project ride in Elk Grove, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 24, 2019

