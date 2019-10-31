Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Burt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Paris Burt was born in Murray, UT on April 16, 1927 and passed away October 26, 2019 at Sutter General Hospital in Sacramento, California at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard and survived by her sons and their wives Eric (Karen), Paul (Amy), Clive (Janna), and Quentin (Janine), 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Marilyn was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints all of her life. Over the years she served in various callings including Relief Society President and counselor, Young Women's President and advisor as well as a Church service missionary in Salt Lake at the genealogical library. She always went above and beyond to serve those around her. Marilyn worked for the State of California when her sons were older, but her greatest satisfaction was working around the house and it was there that her talents were endless. Beyond being a successful homemaker, she had a knack for working with her hands, fixing what was broken, and creating something new. Carpenter, electrician, mechanic, drywall installer and texture expert were just a few of the hats she wore. Her work ethic that was instilled by her parents and passed on to her sons was rivaled by none. She was respected and admired by those she knew and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Services for Marilyn will be held at the LDS Church at 2667 Linden Road, West Sacramento, CA, Saturday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 31, 2019

