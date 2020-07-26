Marilyn C. Econome of Folsom, CA fell asleep in the Lord peacefully on July 19, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born in Alma, MI on December 7, 1933 to Gust Christophell and Jennie Baryames and married the love of her life, George Econome, in Phoenix, AZ in 1961. Married for 56 years until George's passing in 2018, Marilyn and George settled in Folsom in 1961 and purchased Model Pharmacy with George's brother Nick and his wife Ann. While George and Nick served the community as pharmacists at Model Pharmacy, Marilyn and Ann for 20 years operated Mari-Ann's Hallmark shop in Florin Mall while raising families and maintaining deep involvement in all things Folsom. George and Marilyn operated as true business partners for more than half a century while raising four children. They were involved and deeply dedicated to their community, their church, and the lives of their children and grandchildren. Marilyn is survived by her children Tom (Sandy) Econome, Greg, Jennie (Dean Chalios) and Vickie (Scott Zittel) and grandchildren Megan (John Mobley), Alex Econome, Helena and Nichole Zittel, Amalia Patrinellis, Mikayla Chalios, and Oscar Econome, brother-in-law Nick and Ann, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, services will be private. Contributions in Marilyn's memory are encouraged to St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, 1001 Stone Canyon Dr., Roseville, CA 95661 or the Folsom Rotary (Ann's) Foundation, PO Box 6774, Folsom, CA. 95763. May her memory be eternal!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store